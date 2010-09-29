Peeping Perv: Teenage boy busted spying on college co-ed in the shower

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - A teenage boy busted peeking into a woman's shower stall at Baldwin Wallace College Tuesday night.

The peeking pervert was reportedly watching a female student shower in Constitution Hall when she noticed and started to scream. The 16-year-old teen took off, but was later tracked down by Berea Police and campus security. The victim was able to positively ID the suspect.

One of the big unanswered questions is how did this 16-year-old punk gain access into the dorm? Residents of Constitution Hall have to use wipe cards to enter. Officials believe the teenage intruder probably just waited outside the door for someone to let him into the co-ed building.

"I heard about it today (Wednesday) in class we were talking about it," said BW student Kalie Hayter. "I think it's messed up. It's just really disturbing."

"It is what it is. They're taking care of it. I feel safe in my dorm. I live in the same building. I mean, crazy things happen everywhere," said BW student Melissa Martin.

Charges will be referred to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

