Tight Lips: Jimmy Dimora attends conference between attorney, federal prosecutor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Embattled Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora showed up for a scheduled conference between his attorney and the Federal Prosecutor Wednesday morning.

19 Action News has learned Dimora was not required to attend the conference, but decided to show up to the closed-door session.

19 Action News Reporter Scott Taylor greeted Dimora as he exited the Federal Courthouse, and when asked what happened during the meeting, he was told by Dimora to "Clean Up!"

Dimora is facing more than two dozen federal charges, including bribery, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A judge ruled he may continue his role as County Commissioner, but with certain restrictions.

And as he was leaving the courthouse he assured 19 Action News that he would be at Thursday's weekly commissioner meeting.

