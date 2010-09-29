David Reines works to undo years of corrupt dealings at Cuyahoga County Auditor's Office

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's been just over two weeks since County Commissioners picked David Reines as the new Auditor.

He has to clean up the mess that former Auditor Frank Russo left behind and change is already happening. Russo's buddy system is being replaced with a simple philosophy - shape up or ship out.

"My expectations are that you're here every day and that you start on time and that you leave on time and if that's not something you can do, that you're gonna be asked to leave," said County Auditor Reines.

That may be something a boss doesn't need to say at a normal business, but for years the Auditor's Office has been anything but a normal business. It's been a home to monkey business. A payroll padded with friends, relatives, acquaintances, donors to and bribers of Frank Russo.

Russo's gone and Reines is in. Russo's huge, garish office mirror is gone, a computer which he never had is in. Russo's two top deputies, Samir Mohammed and Destin Ramsey, are gone. A review of every Russo practice is in.

"And that's caused me to make some changes relatively quickly," said Reines. "I've eliminated birthdays as a holiday. They're not standard holidays in the rest of the county."

That's not all. The practice of favorites coming and going, and sometimes not showing is over.

"I've examined our abuse of absent without leave time and made it clear to staff that that's unacceptable," Reines added.

Every employee has to fill out a resume and questionnaire. Some had been hired sight unseen. They'll be reviewed. Some will stay and some will go as county government shrinks.

"There may be opportunities down the road for us to consolidate things," said Reines.

Read into that what you will, but make no mistake, Reines says there are plenty of good employees in the office.

"I think the right thing for me to do is identify them quickly and convince them that positive change is gonna take place and that there is opportunity down the road."

