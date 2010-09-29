Get coupons on your cell phone!

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - You already know you can find great shopping deals in the Sunday paper and with coupons on the Internet.

But you have to be the one to seek them out. No more! Stores are now delivering those deals right to your cell phone.

MOBILE COUPONS

http://www.getyowza.com/

http://www.cellfire.com/deals.php

http://www.retailmenot.com/humanCheck.php?url=%2Fcoupons%2Fcellphone

http://www.mycoupster.com/

