Vote for the Otterbein Band to appear on Hawaii Five-0

WESTERVILLE, OH - The Otterbein University marching band may soon be appearing on national TV.

The band is competing to win a CBS "Hawaii Five-O" contest based upon their interpretation of the series' iconic theme song.

The contest's winner will receive $25,000 for their band and a chance to appear on an episode of "Hawaii Five-O."

