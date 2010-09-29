Vote for the Otterbein Band to appear on Hawaii Five-0

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
WESTERVILLE, OH - The Otterbein University marching band may soon be appearing on national TV.
The band is competing to win a CBS "Hawaii Five-O" contest based upon their interpretation of the series' iconic theme song.
The contest's winner will receive $25,000 for their band and a chance to appear on an episode of "Hawaii Five-O."
To see a slideshow of the band CLICK HERE.
To watch their performance CLICK HERE.
CLICK HERE to vote for the Otterbein Band.
