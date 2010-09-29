Euclid man indicted in shaken baby incident

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Darnell Redd, Jr. has been indicted on 12 counts that include charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

Cops say on August 10th, 27-year old Darnell Redd shook his 2-month-old son, while at his apartment, in an attempt to get the boy to quiet down and stop crying.

On August 12th, Redd, the victim, his wife,and their 2-year-old daughter went to visit his wife's mother in Streetsboro.

On August 13th, the victim stopped breathing. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Robinson Memorial Hospital and then to Akron Children's Hospital. The child sustained subdural hemorrhages and retinal hemorrhages. There were also three old fractures found in the child's legs, two in the right and one in the left. The fractures were several weeks in the healing process.

He is scheduled to arraigned on Friday, October 1st.

