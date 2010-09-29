Encounter: Former U.S. Air Force members say U-F-O's and aliens may exist

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A U-F-O researcher and more than a half-dozen retired Air Force members are claim aliens have visited nuclear weapons sites on Earth, like at a Montana site 43 years ago.

The group held a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.

"Seconds later, all ten of these missiles controlled by this site malfunctioned and the two officers involved, including former Captain Bob Salace testified he was sworn to secrecy and told never to discuss this," Robert Hastings.

UFO Researcher and Author Robert Hastings testified the aliens are trying to do us a favor. He says it's the aliens way of making sure we know the damage that nuclear weapons can cause.

"Whoever are aboard this craft are sending a signal to both Washington and Moscow, among others, that we are playing with fire."

He kept his silence until 1996.

He kept his silence until 1996.

Hastings is the author of "UFOs and Nukes: Extraordinary Encounters at Nuclear Weapons Sites."

