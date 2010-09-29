Kid killer pleads not guilty to tampering with records in quest to secure concealed weapon permit

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man who did time as a teen for killing his father is now facing new charges.

Gregory Scruggs, Jr. has been indicted on charges related to carrying a concealed weapon. He pleaded not guilty to tampering with records in court on Thursday.

Investigators say he lied about killing as a teen because he wanted to carry a weapon. Scruggs was 13-years old when he went to juvenile prison in 2001, convicted of killing his abusive dad.

Cops say the now 21-year old filled out an application for a permit to carry a concealed weapon but he falsified some of the answers, "lied about his conviction as a kid killer."

Bond was set at $1,000.

