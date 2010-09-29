Exclusive: 19 Action News speaks to the family of victim found tied up, strangled

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - No one even knew her name for days, but now, 19 Action News is talking exclusively to the family of the woman found tied up and strangled in East Cleveland.

The Cloud family is still searching for answers as to why someone would kill the 58-year-old. Family members say they used to see Diane every single day and they loved her.

The last time they saw her was last week. Cloud was murdered in an abandoned East Cleveland apartment building and her tied up body was found on Monday.

"I was in school when someone came and told me and I was upset," Dominique Brown, victim's granddaughter.

The victim's niece, Charlotte Haywood, says they didn't even know how their aunt died until they watched the news.

"My cousin had looked up on Channel 19 to figure out how Diane passed on."

"She left and then she came back. Then the one night that she left she never came back like she was gone."

Cops are hoping to find clues to solve this case. One of them being her missing cell phone. Diane's family asking your help as well.

"We want someone to find out who did this to her. Because Diane was so sweet."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.