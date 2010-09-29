Fixed Rate?: Ohio's all electric discount fight heats up

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds of people fired up, worried their heating bills could go through the roof this winter.

The First Energy all-electric home discount controversy is growing. Hundreds of Cuyahoga County residents met with a couple of state rep's in Strongsville to talk about their bills.

State Representative Matt Patten (D-Strongsville), State Senator Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) and Strongsville Mayor Thomas Perciak hosted a town hall meeting to discuss the program which offers discounted rates for customers to live in all-electric homes.

For years, homeowners have been getting significant discounts on electricity use. They were promised the discount for going all electric. Then, a year ago, First Energy lessened the discount and bills went through the roof.

"I was paying $144, $167. I got a bill for $1,000. Then I got a bill just a month ago, $888."



So for now, the all-electric discount will remain in effect through May and then anything can happen.

First Energy argues, why should 15% of their customers be allowed to pay .4 cents per kilo watt hour, while the rest pay .12 cents per kilo watt hour?

Heating with electricity can consume up to five times the amount of power than households who heat their homes by other means.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.