Bullets Fly: Man shot in Old Brooklyn, cops seize 200 marijuana plants at the scene

OLD BROOKLYN, OH (WOIO) - Gunfire erupted in a normally quiet Old Brooklyn neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Shots ran out around 2AM at a home on Broadview Road.

Once on scene, officers were informed that two black males with guns wearing hooded sweatshirts had broken into the victim's home and attempted to rob the victim and Thomas Neider, who was in the home with the victim at the time.

While in the home, the victim and the two suspects exchanged gunfire. During the exchange, the victim was struck once in the upper torso, it is not known at this time if either suspect was shot. After shooting, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim was rushed to Metro and is in surgery this hour. No ID or condition at this time.

While checking the home in connection with the break-in, Cleveland cops found a marijuana growing operation in the home and seized 200 pot plants and large growing lights.

Thomas Neider was placed under arrest for Cultivating Marijuana. Due to the victim's injuries, he was made a named suspect.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Second District Vice Unit at 216.623.5214.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.