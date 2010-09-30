Actor Tony Curtis dead at 85

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - CBS NEWS Radio has confirmed the death of 1950s matinee idol Tony Curtis. He was 85.

He was born Bernard Schwartz in the Bronx, the son of poor Jewish immigrants, his father a tailor from Hungary, his mother from Chzeckoslavakia. He joined the Navy when he was 17. When he got out, the GI Bill paid for acting school, an agent saw him and Curtis was on his way to Hollywood.

Ultimately, Curtis appeared in over 100 films, playing roles as diverse as escape artist Harry Houdini, a noble slave in Sparticus, a hustling Naval officer in Operation Petticoat.

Curtis was nominated for an Oscar in the 1959 film "The Defiant Ones." But he'll always be remembered for playing a woman in high heels opposite Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemon in "Some Like It Hot."

He was married six times, first to actress Janet Leigh, mother of Jamie Leigh Curtis, the only one of his six children to enter show business.

Curtis loved to paint and he credited his art with helping him through a period of addiction to alcohol and cocaine in the 1970s. But as much as he loved standing in front of an easel, nothing gave Tony Curtis more pleasure than standing in front of an audience.

