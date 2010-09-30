Giant Eagle, University Hospital partner to open South Euclid fastcare walk-in health clinic

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Giant Eagle and University Hospital have teamed up to open a fastcare walk-in health clinic in South Euclid.

The South Euclid location is the second of four University Hospitals FastCare walk-in retail health clinics.

University Hospitals FastCare, open 7 days a week, is uniquely staffed by University Hospitals (UH) nurse practitioners and provides high quality, evidence-based medicine that is the hallmark of the UH health system.

UH FastCare is linked to UH physicians, providing convenient access to University Hospitals' community-based services. Upon registration, patients' records are integrated with UH physician records. Additionally, UH FastCare will offer to send each patient's primary care physician a report following any visit.University Hospitals FastCare clinics offer a convenient extension to primary care physicians and urgent care centers by allowing for diagnosis and treatment of many basic acute, episodic health conditions and minor injuries. Among the types of conditions treated at University Hospitals FastCare clinics are sore and strep throats, fevers, flu and colds, ear and sinus infections, bronchitis, pink eye, bladder infections, and allergies.

