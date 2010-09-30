Ya Think?!?: 'Bron's right-hand man admits "The Decision" could have been handled better

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Lebron James is in camp with the Miami Heat, but James and his marketing team continue to take punches.

In an interview with CNN, Maverick Carter, childhood friend and head of James' marketing company, finally admitted the whole televised "The Decision" could have been handled better.

"The execution could have been a little better and I take some of the blame for that," said LRMR Marketing Head Maverick Carter.

But it's obvious that Carter, and James for that matter, still don't think the knife in Cleveland's back on live television was a bad idea.

"It was my idea and the people round me's idea," said James.

But even if they won't admit the massive PR mistake they made, it is clear that James and Carter have been stung by the level of criticism they received and they were asked if that criticism was motivated by race.

"I think so, at times. It's always, you know, a race factor," said James.

"It definitely played a role in some of the stuff coming out of the media things that were written for sure," Carter added.

Reality is, certain polls show that James, who was once one of the most popular athletes in the nation, is now considered one of the most disliked in the country.

"The decision he made to go play for the Miami Heat, that's it. That's where he's going to play so that's not going to change anytime soon. He going to play there and you know hopefully their team will do well," Carter said.

The one good thing that did come out of James' joke, "The Decision" was that the program raised $3 million for the Boys & Girls Club of America.

