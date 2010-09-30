Toy Recall: Fisher Price recalls millions of dangerous toys

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A wide-ranging recall involves more than 10 million potentially dangerous toys and products by manufacturing giant Fisher Price.

It is the 27th toy recall of 2010, and as the holiday shopping season quickly approaches, parents need to be on the lookout.

It is the largest toy recall of the year, impacting a wide range of Fisher Price children's toys and products across North America.

"If these toys are in your home, parents should not allow their children to continue to play with them," said CPSC Chairman Inez M. Tenenbaum.

The recall includes more than 7 million tricycles, 2.9 million infant toys, 1 million high chairs and 120,000 cars and rampways

"We have seen that children have had to have stitches and that the products have caused choking hazards to some children," Tenenbaum said.

The tricycles have a protruding key causing 10 reported injuries. The high chairs have seven reports of children hurt on pegs on the rear legs of the chairs and the cars & rampways and infant toys have faulty parts that pose a choking hazard.

In a statement, Fisher-Price said quote, "We will be providing safety replacements and fixes for four products. Our actions reflect our continuing commitment to the safety of our products."

All of the recalled products have already been removed from store shelves. If you currently have any of the recalled products in your home, you do not need to throw them out. Call Fisher Price and they will provide either replacement parts or repair kits. But do not allow your children to play with the toys or use the high chairs until the fixes have been made.

Customers can call the Fisher Price hot line at 800-432-5437 for more information.

