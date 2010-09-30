High Bond: Man accused of killing real estate agent, fleeing the state appears in court

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - He did not make a plea but it's now official, Robert Grigelaitis charged with killing one of the most respected men in Portage County, Andrew Vonstein.

Vonstein, a husband, father and realtor for some 30 years was shot to death September 20th and his body was found the next day.

"He was my best friend and someone took him from me."

The suspect in the case Robert Grigelaitis fled but was captured Tuesday some 600 miles away in North Carolina.

Bond for the 59-year old was set extremely high, $2-million, because he's a flight risk.

Authorities won't comment on a motive, which could involve a real estate transaction between the two men that ended badly for Grigelaitis.

They also won't comment on the many tips that lead to his arrest, including one of which could have come from a Grigelaitis family member.

Grigelaitis will be back in court October 8th.

