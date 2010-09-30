Johnson & Johnson's Phantom Recall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The CEO of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson said he takes full responsibility for his company's failure to properly alert the public and the FDA to concerns it had about a number of its over-the-counter drugs.

William Weldon, CEO of Johnson & Johnson told lawmakers they made a mistake in not properly letting the public know about its concerns that some of its products made by its subsidiary McNeil may have been contaminated.

"After we found a substantial quality issue at McNeil we instituted a broad precautionary recall of all liquid children's products manufactured at Fort Washington. And even though our medical experts and the FDA agree that the health risk was remote, we believed it was the right thing to do for patients We also commenced a complete reexamination of McNeil's manufacturing processes. We are working hard to restore the public's trust and confidence in Johnson & Johnson, and strive to ensure that something like this never happens ever again."

Instead of issuing a formal recall of millions of bottles of its various producing including Children's Tylenol, Benadryl and Motrin the company chose to quietly use a third-party contractor to buy up the defective product.

"I accept full accountability for the problems at McNeil and I will take full accountability for fixing these problems."

It was a move lawmakers said they wanted Johnson & Johnson's top executives to explain. Colleen Goggins, Johnson & Johnson's consumer group chairwoman, said if they could do it over again it would have been handled differently. "Were we to do this over we would certainly be more transparent particularly with the store personnel. But I don't believe there was ever any intend to mislead or deceive the FDA."

Weldon agreed that if they could do it over again, they would have handled the situation differently.

"Based on what I have learned since the May hearing including the points that this committee brought to light, it is clear to me that in retrospect McNeil should have handled things differently. And going forward if similar situations arise they will be handled different."

Although the Fort Washington plant is still closed, Weldon said other plants are working on McNeil's children's medicine products for release next week.

"I'm pleased to announce that consumers will soon begin to see McNeil liquid pediatric products back on the shelves. During the week of Oct. 4th we will begin shipping one of McNeil's children's medicine products to our customers. Although available only in limited quantities at first almost one million bottles. These will be available for release next week. And we expect to distribute a total of four million bottles in the United States by the end of the year."

