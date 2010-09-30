The List: To gift or not to gift...names of those who "contributed" to the Dimora fund released

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Troubled Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora's batting average went up Thursday.

For the first time, since his indictment he was able to vote on more than half of the items on the commissioners meeting agenda.

Other than voting, Dimora said nothing at the commissioners meeting. And other than blanket denials he has said nothing of substance regarding his indictment since it happened.

Dimora is facing more than two dozen federal charges, including bribery, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

In February the commissioner explained to 19 Action News reporter Paul Orlousky how he justified taking expensive gifts from people doing business with the county. He listed them on his state ethics report.

"That's what the ethics report is for if you get a discount Paul all right. You put it on your ethics report under the gifts section. Look at the ethics report."

But on Dimora's ethics report only names of donors were listed, no value's of the gifts. A trip to Las Vegas or extensive work on his home looks the same as a hamburger for lunch.

There are 55 names of donors on Dimora's 2007 ethics filing. In February 19 Action News told you there were 13 names of people being looked at in some way by the FBI. So far 10 have been charged with crimes. 4 others are implicated, and who knows how many others are being questioned.

If you need any proof that this is a list you don't want to be on consider this. 55 people gave Dimora gifts in 2007 but there are no sources of income listed.

In 2008 after the FBI raids only 35 people ponied up, 7 were indicted. Last year 20 people donated, 4 were indicted.

A judge ruled he may continue his role as County Commissioner, but with certain restrictions.

You have to question how effective the commissioner can be when he isn't allowed to speak to any county employee other than in a public meeting or with his lawyer present.

