COPS Hiring Program Adds Four Police Officers to Elyria Police Department

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Rep. Betty Sutton (D-Ohio) announced that the U.S. Department of Justice's COPS Hiring Program is awarding a grant to the Elyria Police Department that will enable them to hire four police officers. The department will use the grant to hire three neighborhood impact unit officers and one downtown beat officer.

"The COPS program has been a tremendous help for our communities in preventing crime and keeping our families safe," said Rep. Sutton. "We must work to help provide local police departments the resources they need, and this program both creates jobs and protects our communities."

"This grant helps us, it helps the businesses and it helps the community and I would like to thank Congresswoman Sutton and her office for their efforts in making this grant possible. They walked us through step-by-step how to apply for the grant, and helped in every way possible. We could not have done it without them," said Duane Whitely, Chief of the Elyria Police Department.

According to the website for the Department of Justice, the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is a competitive grant program that provides funding directly to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies nationwide to hire and/or rehire full-time sworn officers to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. CHP grants provide 100 percent funding for approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits for three years (36 months) for newly-hired, full-time sworn officer positions, or for rehired officers who have been laid off or are scheduled to be laid off on a future date as a result of local budget cuts.

CHP grant funding is based on an agency's current entry-level salary and benefits for full-time sworn officers. There is no local match required by grant recipients. COPS-funded positions must continue for 12 months following the Federal funding period.

