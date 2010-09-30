Akron Police chase Chase Bank robbery suspect

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Chase Bank on South Arlington Street.

Employees reported the suspect entered the bank around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money.

They say the suspect acted as if he had a gun in his pocket.

The crook took the money and fled.

Its not known how much he got away with.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 50 - 55 years old, 5'08" - 5'10", 160 -190 lbs.

Cops say he was wearing a wig, a fake bushy mustache and sunglasses, a tan jacket, tan and red baseball hat and dark pants.

If you have any information call Akron Police or Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.