Fund set up to help with the burial of Diane Cloud

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The family of Diane Cloud has set up a fund to help with her burial.

Cloud's body found Monday afternoon in an abandoned building at Superior and Lambert.

Cops say the 58-year old was strangled.

East Cleveland police are still searching for her killer.

If you'd like to help, donations can be made at any Key Bank.

