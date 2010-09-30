Justified: Investigation launched after veteran cop shoots, kills bank robbery suspect

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The bank robbery suspect fatally shot by a veteran Cleveland cop on the city's Eastside has been identified. The slain suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Daniel Withers.

A city prosecutor made a preliminary ruling late Friday morning that the shooting was justified.

The deadly shooting happened at E.125th and Phillips Streets around 9PM when officers went to serve a warrant to the suspected bank robber. Withers is accused of robbing the 5/3 Bank on September 21st. Surveillance shows he stayed on his cell phone the entire time in the bank, and handed a note to the teller. No weapon was brandished during the robbery.

Wither's grandmother let police inside, while Withers hid. He yelled to police from an upstairs window he wasn't who they were looking for.

"While searching the house, officers went into the basement, which was not well-lit, with their flashlights and searched the basement," said Sammy Morris of the Cleveland Police.

After search for nearly 20 minutes, Withers lunged out of a basement closet. The officers felt threatened, and one of them opened fire. Withers did not have a gun, but he may have had a screwdriver.

"They just came in and got him. They wouldn't let me go in and get him. Basically he was shot down and he didn't have no weapon and they just went in there and opened fire," said Withers' Aunt Annette Ingram.

"To me, they should have seen if he had something or gave him a chance or let one of them talk to him or something, you know, to try and get him out," said Withers' uncle.

Again, officers did not find a gun on Withers. He does, however, have a history of having a weapon on his person. His rap sheet also includes drugs, forgery and receiving stolen property.

A veteran officer from the Second District vice squad is accused of pulling the trigger, and has since been placed on leave while the investigation continues.

