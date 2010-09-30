Untold: What really happened the night a 2-year old was scalded to death by mom

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's the untold story behind the murder of a little girl who was scalded to death by mom.

19 Action News has mom's first words to cops, in an Ed Gallek exclusive.

Tyesha Hamilton told cops her side of the story and besides showing little emotion, the 29-year old makes the tragic ordeal sound very innocent.

"The baby had jumped in the tub. I heard her in there crying. I came in to see what's going on. I took her out the tub," Tyesha Hamilton.

The tragedy happened back in February at an EconoLodge Motel in Warrensville Heights.

"I took her out the tub. I saw the water was hot, so I took the water out, and I turned on the cold water. I put her back in the tub. Then I saw it was kind of bad. I got kind of scared. I'm like oh my God, oh my God, oh my God."

It's what cops say Tyesha didn't do next is what turned her into a killer. She grabbed some bandages and some weak pain medicine for little Alexandria and never called 911.

"I wrapped her in some gauze and stuff. Called my mother. She was gonna take her."

Police say after that Hamilton took the 2-year old and her other kids on a bus to a friends house where she watched some TV. All this while little Alexandria lay suffering.

"She said check on the baby again cause she was just like crying. I called my mother again and when I checked the last time, she wasn't breathing. That's the end."

The little girl suffered 2nd degree burns over 70% of her body and didn't get medical help until two days later.

This case also led to hard questions for Cuyahoga County's Child Services Agency since the family had been under the agency's watch.

Prosecutors worked out a guilty plea.

Tyesha Hamilton was sentenced Wednesday to 15-to-life.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.