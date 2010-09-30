Tragic End: Recent Rutgers tragedy brings back painful memories for Mentor family

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The recent tragedy at Rutgers is touching a family in Mentor. A Rutgers University student committed suicide after a roommate allegedly videotaped him having sex with another male.

Here in northeast Ohio, Janis Mohat's son was also berated by bullies and decided the only way out was suicide.

Because there are so many parallels between the Rutgers case and what happened to her son in 2007 the Mentor family wondering why nothing has changed.

"It bothers me a lot. I thought in three and half years we would have made some progress but I guess not," Janis Mohat, son committed suicide.

In 2007, 17-year-old Eric Mohat killed himself because of the bullying he was faced with at Mentor High School.

"The bullies called him fag, gay, umm they called him loser."

Eric was not gay but on the day he committed suicide it was one last comment from a bully that lead him to his final decision.

"Why don't you go home and shoot yourself it's not like anyone cares. And a few hours later he does. That's an indictment in my opinion."

The Mohat family now has everything pulled right back to the surface because of the Rutgers case.

"I would like to see a federal law. In a perfect world the bully would get the electric chair."

Janis Mohat is tired of the bullies, in suicide cases, not being held accountable. She says bullies in cases like these should be prosecuted for homicide.

"He caused that kid to jump of the bridge, just as easily as if he stood behind him and pushed him."

This mom's thought, if stiffer penalties scare bullies from their actions maybe things would be different.

"Would Eric still be here? I think he would, I think he would still be alive."

The Mohat family asked 19 Action News to pass along information concerning the Suicide Prevention Education Alliance. The group is holding it's annual walk this Sunday.

