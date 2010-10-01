Take Off: Mega merger between Continental, United officially takes flight

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The massive merger between Continental and United is now official.

"We are delighted to announce the successful completion of this merger. With great people, an unparalleled global network, the best new aircraft order book among U.S. network carriers and a commitment to superior products and services, United is well positioned for a bright future," said Jeff Smisek, who will serve as president and chief executive officer. "I look forward to working together with my co-workers around the globe as we begin our journey to create the world's leading airline that delivers best-in-class customer service, increased opportunities for employees, meaningful profitability and sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

The $3.2M dollar deal creates the world's biggest airline, which will carry the United name. The parent will be called United Continental Holdings, Inc. [Get more information HERE]

United Continental Holdings, Inc., will immediately begin the work to fully integrate the two companies. In the near term, customers can expect to interact with each carrier as they always have. Customers flying on Continental will continue to check in at continental.com, or at Continental kiosks and ticket counters, and to be assisted by Continental employees, and customers flying on United will continue to check in at united.com or at United kiosks or ticket counters, and to be assisted by United employees.

Customers will continue to earn and redeem frequent-flier miles through the respective loyalty programs of Continental and United until those programs are combined. The company expects that travelers will begin to see a more unified product in the spring of 2011, as the carriers integrate key customer service and marketing activities to deliver a more seamless product.

The move makes many in Cleveland anxious about the ultimate impact on Hopkins, but the airline just committed to staying here for at least five years. For two years, it must keep 90% of its flight schedule or face a lawsuit and $20M dollar fine.

Despite the commitment, cutbacks could still happen.

"You hate to see the Continental name go away, but hopefully the working together philosophy of Continental will integrate with United and will still be the same company," said Continental employee Mike Coley.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in California struck down a claim that the merger would create a monopoly.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.