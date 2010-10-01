"Everything Goes with Black" cat adoption drive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Humane societies in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Summit counties and the rescue group PAWS feel so strongly about the need to help black cats that they're teaming up this Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd for the "Everything Goes With Black" cat adoption promotion.

Sadly, black cats are the most likely to be overlooked by potential adopters and left to spend the most time in shelter cages and rescue group foster homes. At the Cleveland APL, nearly 40% of the cats available for adoption are black or predominately black and they've waited long enough to go home!

So in response, six animal welfare organizations from across the region have come together to send a strong message in a unified voice that these wonderful animals in our combined care deserve their chance just as much as their other feline pals!! So, the spotlight will be on them for these two days only … it's their turn now! And, through this groundbreaking regional collaborative effort, we are hoping to send hundreds of cats home before the end of day on Saturday.

The Cleveland APL and PAWS: 1729 Willey Ave, Cleveland, OH

Phone: Cleveland APL: 216.771.4616 PAWS: (440) 442-7297

Friendship APL: 8303 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria 44035 (440) 332-4231

Geauga Humane Society (Rescue Village): 15463 Chillicothe Rd, Russell Twp.

(440) 338-4819

Lake Humane Society: 7564 Tyler Blvd, Bldg E, Mentor (440) 951-6122

Pawsibilities, The Humane Society of Greater Akron: 7996 Darrow Rd. Twinsburg

(330) 487-0333

Details: Adoption fees will be waived for the first black or predominantly black adult cat adopted (one year old and up). All other kittens and cats will be $20. As always, potential adopters will be screened to make sure they'll provide a good home. All available animals are neutered/spayed, given age appropriate shots, tested, de-wormed and flea treated.

