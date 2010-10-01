Bad Dad: Euclid father pleads not guilty to shaking crying baby

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Euclid man accused of shaking his two-month-old son because he was crying went before a judge on Friday.

27-year-old Darnell Reed pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and endangering children.

The little boy suffered a brain hemorrhage, but is recovering.

While the baby was hospitalized, however, doctors also found three old fractures found in the child's legs, two in the right and one in the left. The fractures were several weeks in the healing process.

Reed's bond was set at half a million dollars.

