Sexual assault accusations against Congressional hopeful Tom Ganley

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The election is a little over a month away, but mud slinging is underway.

Car dealer and Republican Tom Ganley faces Betty Sutton in the race for the 13th Congressional District seat.

Now, claims against one of the candidates.

A 39-year-old Cleveland woman is suing Ganley for $25K, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in his office last year.

However, no police report was ever filed.

Ganely's lawyer tells the Plain Dealer that the charges are extortion and motivated by politics.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.