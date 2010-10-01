Call a Cab: Alliance police bust drunk on second OVI offense

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - A man busted on his second drunk driving offense in Alliance Thursday night.

James P. Newman nabbed for OVI on Freshley Avenue. When asked by the arresting officer how much he had to drink, Newman said "a couple" then changed that to "three" then changed that to "four" drinks.

After field sobriety tests indicated he was under the influence, he submitted to a breath test which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .169 which is nearly twice the legal limit. (more like 10-12 drinks)

No word on when Newman will appear in court at this time.

