Happy Heart: Prestigious medal of honor rightfully returned to WWII veteran

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A very happy outcome for a World War II veteran robbed of his Purple Heart.

89-year-old Private First Class Michael Demich was wounded in France while fighting for our country and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery.

But his beloved medal was stolen by some brazen thugs who broke into Demich's home last week.

The thieves opened the bedroom window, climbed in and locked the bedroom door from the inside. Along with the Purple Heart, they also stole Demich's wedding ring, other jewelry and coins.

On Wednesday, a man returned the medal and some of the stolen coins to Demich. He said he had purchased the items for $10, and didn't realize they were stolen until his wife informed him of Demich's situation.

The grateful war hero tried to give the man a reward, but he refused.

The thugs who stole Demich's belongings remain on the loose.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.