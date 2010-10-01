Put 'Em Up: Armed thug robs night clerk at Brook Park hotel

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BROOK PARK, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Brook Park hotel.

It happened just before 1AM at the Howard Johnson's on Snow Road.

19 Action News has learned the night clerk was robbed at gunpoint. The thug then fled in a light-colored Ford Explorer.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, give Crimestoppers a call at 216-25-CRIME.

