Fiery Threat: Tennessee man threatens to burn home of Congressman John Boccieri

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A Tennessee man was indicted on two charges stemming from a threat he made to burn down the house of United States Congressman John Boccieri, Steven M. Dettelbach, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced on Friday.

40-year-old James L. Schmidlin of Cleveland, Tennessee was taken into custody Thursday night after a Grand Jury in Cleveland, Ohio, returned a sealed indictment on charges of Communications Involving Threats of Arson and Harassing Telephone Calls.

On or about March 4, 2010, Schmidlin placed a call from Tennessee to Boccieri's office in which he threatened to set fire to Boccieri's home, according to the indictment.

"Our system of government is the envy of the world because we debate with ideas and thoughtful discourse, not threats of arson," Dettelbach said.

If convicted, the defendant's sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendants' prior criminal records, if any, the defendants' roles in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and, in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.