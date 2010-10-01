Turn Him In: Cuyahoga County Sheriff seeks information on fugitive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Have you seen this man?

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office is asking the public's help in finding this fugitive, Nathaniel D. Sanders or Saunders.

The thug is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 216-433-6085 or Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.