Victim dies after crashing into Euclid City school bus

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A 45-year old woman is dead after crashing her car into a Euclid City school bus.

According to the Cuyahoga County Coroner the victim, 45-year-old Marie Joseph died at Metro, just hours after the accident.

It happened Friday around 2PM on Babbitt Road, between Euclid and Lakeshore. "Heard a bang, a huge bang," Mama Catena.

After seeing the accident Mama Catena lit a candle of hope inside her restaurant for the victim. "I never saw anything like that."

Police say the driver drifted left of center northbound on Babbitt and collided head on with a school bus. "I could hear the ambulance, devastation, just devastation."

Cops say the victim's air bag deployed but there's only so much it can do. "They couldn't get her out because the car was so smashed up."

There's talk that had the light at the intersection of East 232 St. and Babbitt not been removed this might not have happened.

Authorities seem to indicate that the driver was either so distracted or so debilitated that she would not have seen the light. In fact she didn't see the school bus because there were no skid marks before impact.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, only the bus' driver and assistant.

They were not injured.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.