DDIW: Belly Armor

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You're supposed to give up smoking, drinking and caffeine during pregnancy.

But are you doing anything to protect your unborn baby from radiation that comes from cell phones and computers?

Well the makers of a new product called Belly Armor say you should, and their product can help.

But you ask Danielle, Does it Work?

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.