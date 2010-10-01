Kidnapping accused robber found guilty in Cleveland

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A jury has found 17-year-old Furnell Mills guilty of kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Mills faces a maximum sentence of 29 1/2 years in prison.

At 1:30 PM on New Year's Eve 2009, the 32-year-old male victim walked out on Yale Avenue, Cleveland, after visiting a friend's residence on Yale Ave.

Mills and an unknown suspect approached the victim and ordered him to the ground. The victim laid face down on the ground, and Mills robbed him. Mills then fired two shots at the victim. One shot struck the victim in the back. The victim is paralyzed from the waist down.

Cleveland Police's investigation led to the arrest of Mills.

On March 3, 2010, when the victim came out of a coma, he identified Mills as the shooter.

Mills was bound over from juvenile court and indicted on May 18, 2010.

Sentencing is set for October 6th.

