Ridiculous: Sir Charles blasts Lebron's "race" excuse, says it's "turrible"

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Charles Barkley is letting Lebron have it, after King James blamed his bad publicity on racism.

Sir Charles went on a Philadelphia radio station Friday and said hey Lebron it's not about race, it's about being stupid.

"That Decision thing was just stupid. It was stupid. The second thing when they all came out there dancing around on stage, that was silly. That's the only thing I've heard LeBron get criticized about. That has nothing to do with race. That's what makes this last thing so stupid," Charles Barkley.

Barkley's comments are in response to Wednesday's interview with CNN's Soledad O'Brien.

During the interview James and advisor Maverick Cater were asked if they think race played a role in negative coverage of the show, The Decision, and James' decision to leave the Cavaliers and Ohio to joining Dwayne Wade and the Miami Beach in South Beach.

James responded by saying "I think so at times. It's always, you know, a race factor." Carter agreed.

