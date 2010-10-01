Tattoos: Popular and permanent and more women are getting them

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Tattoos have become extremely elaborate and artistic and so are the women who are giving and receiving them.

At the Canton Tattoo Classic Expo you see all the usual's...the bikers, young kids the fanatics.

But in the past few years its the women who've been soaking up the ink.

"Does it hurt? It burns."

In fact while at the expo there were easily more women getting tatted up then men.

"A lot more people are getting tattoos. From younger people to people all the way up into their 60's are getting tattoos I think it's great I love it."

"I think it's just us expressing ourselves. We feel more open."

Jessica Haney has been a tattoo artist for 15 years but says it's only been recently she seen the explosion of women artist. When she first started male customers weren't too accepting.

"Most of them, I would draw the pieces up and they would ask me who's going to do it? I'd say I am, oh no I don't want any girl to tattoo me so I kind of had to make my way in the industry," said Jessica Haney.

As for the tattoo taboo that only men should be sporting ink, the rules have changed. Its now more about art than tough guy tats.

The Tattoo Classic runs all weekend in downtown Canton. For more information CLICK HERE.

