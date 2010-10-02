Nightmare: 8-year-old raped overnight by mom's boyfriend

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have reported a rape of an 8-year-old girl.

The horrific incident happened on Storer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was laying on the couch when 33-year-old Reginald Canfield reportedly raped her. The child screamed and her mother ran into the room and called 9-1-1.

Canfield is the mother's boyfriend and had been living in the home for the past six years. "I never dreamed that he would do that to my child" said the mother.

The child told Cleveland Police that Canfield had raped her several times over the past year. The mother lives in the home with Canfield, her 8-year-old daughter and two sons.

Canfield was arrested on scene for rape and the child was taken to Fairview Hospital.

The child's mother says it's so important for kids to tell parents when ever they are touched in their private places by anyone. "It don't matter if they say they are going to hurt you. Tell! because something can be done."

