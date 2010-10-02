Bullets Fly: Teens arrested for shooting guns at football game

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - Police arrested two teens for firing semi-automatic weapons in a high school parking lot following a football game Friday night.

Police tell 19 Action News that after the Bedford and Maple Heights football game, three gun shots were fired into the air from the parking lot.

Nobody was injured.

One suspect was pursued by officers, Demarius Cummings, 19-years-old of Cleveland Heights was taken into custody. A semi automatic weabon was located in the area where he was apprehended.

A second juvenile, 17, was also taken into custody and a semi-automatic pistol was located in his pocket.

The incident is still under investigation, and charges are pending against Cummings and the juvenile.

