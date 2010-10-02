Need a car?: Cleveland Police to auction off abandoned, forfeited cars

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, October 2, 2010, beginning at 9:00 a.m., the Cleveland Division of Police will be auctioning off autos that have been abandoned or forfeited to the City of Cleveland.

The public is invited to the Cleveland Police Impound Lot #2 located at 4300 Bradley Rd. Cleveland, Ohio, where the event will take place rain or shine.

Approximately fifty five (55) autos will be auctioned off. The impound lot will open at 8:00 a.m. to view the autos and the auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp. All sales are final. None of the vehicles come with a warranty or guarantee. As always there is 10 % cash down payment for the winning bid and the remainder within five (5) days.

Monies generated from the sale of the forfeited autos will go to the Law Enforcement Trust Fund (LETF). The LETF is used to purchase items and to fund investigations in furtherance of law enforcement. The fund has been used to purchase such items as personal body armor, on-board mobile computers for police patrol cars and has funded investigations involving internet crimes against children. Monies generated from the sale of abandoned vehicles will go the General Fund.

For more information, the public can contact the Cleveland Division of Police Vehicle Custodial Unit at 216.623.5342.