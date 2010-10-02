Mentor: Garfield Elementary closed Wednesday after weekend electrical fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Garfield Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 6 to allow for final clean-up and odor removal after Saturday's electrical fire. The school has passed all necessary health and safety inspections and is expected to reopen on Thursday.

The school had an electrical fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage to a room in the basement early Saturday morning.

Mentor Fire Department responded to the alarm just after 4 a-m. and quickly extinguished the fire. No students or staff were in the building.

The fire was isolated to a custodial office and storage room at the south end of the building, which faces Mentor Ave. However, other parts of the building sustained smoke damage.

"Everything has to be inspected to make sure it is safe for our students and staff to return," said Diana Zarlenga, the district's director of business operations.

Parents will be receiving a phone call indicating whether the school will be open Thursday. All school cancellations are also immediately posted on the district website at www.mentorschools.net.

