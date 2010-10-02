Eleven firefighters laid off, six others demoted in Lorain

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - The city of Lorain laid off eleven firefighters Saturday and demoted six others.

The city and the firefighter's union had been arguing over deferred pay and layoffs.

The layoffs and demotions will reportedly affect the city's operations drastically. Between the seven layoffs earlier this year and the eleven layoffs on Saturday, twenty-three percent of the force has been affected.

Those with concerns may contact the Lorain Fire Department by clicking here.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.