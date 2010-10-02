Drive-by: Suspect fires shotgun at group sitting on front porch, injures two

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 16213 Parkgrove Avenue for a felonious assault report.

Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Frances Corbett in the front yard with 33-year-old Quinchell Sanders and two other witnesses attending to his gunshot wounds.

Corbett and Sanders were sitting on the front porch steps with the two other witnesses drinking some beers when a car slowly crept by. Sanders told the group that it looked like a drive-by. The car then made a u-turn and pulled into their driveway. The suspect held a shotgun out of the window and fire several rounds.

Corbett was shot in his left side. He suffered a punctured lung and shattered clavicle. He was taken to Huron Road Hospital and then LifeFlighted to MetroHealth Medical Center. There were eight shotgun pellets visible on the x-ray of his left shoulder area. 19 Action News was told Corbett is in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Sanders was grazed by a bullet and refused treatment on scene. Both witnesses were unharmed.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on E.161st Street. According to witnesses, the suspect was driving a 90's Dodge Stratus, four door and silver in color.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 9-1-1.

