Cleveland Browns fans prepare to wait in tailgate lines downtown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Diehard Browns fans will be ready to fill the parking lots early to tailgate, but the city most likely will make them wait.

The city will not allow tailgaters inside stadium area parking lots until 7 a.m...which is three hours later than last season.

Before the Browns home opener two weeks ago, fans created such a traffic mess in and around the downtown area while waiting to get into the lots that city officials were forced to let them in anyways around 5:30 a.m.

With kickoff at 1 p.m., tailgaters have less time to pregame it and the city has also increased parking lot fees. More money for less time doesn't sit well with diehard Cleveland Browns fans.

No word if Cleveland plans to open the lots early again this Sunday. One thing is for sure, the city of Cleveland will be jam packed early Sunday morning if they don't!

