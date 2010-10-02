Bengal's OchoCinco lands in Cleveland, buys dinner for 85 fans at XO Steakhouse

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cincinnati Bengal Chad OchoCinco will buy dinner for 85 of his Cleveland area twitter fans Saturday evening at XO Steakhouse.

It's all a part of his weekly "fan dinner."

OchoCinco teased that the location would be announced at 4 p.m. on his twitter account. By 4:30 p.m. at least 50 fans were lined up outside of the restaurant located at 500 W. St. Clair in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

