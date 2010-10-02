Big Win: Cleveland Browns squeak out a win against Cincinnati

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday in the Battle for Ohio.

Seneca Wallace started for his third straight week with Jake Delhomme still nursing an ankle injury.

The Browns advance to 1-3.

Here's how they scored:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th -Final-

Bengals 0 10 3 7 20

Browns 3 10 10 0 23

In the First Quarter, Browns kicker Phil Dawson nailed a 30-yard field goal. Browns led 3-0 at the end of the quarter.

In the Second Quarter, Evan Moore scored a 24-yard pass from Seneca Wallace for the Browns. Bengals kicker Mike Nugent put three points up with a 24-yard field goal and Terrell Owens snagged a 78-yard touchdown pass for the Bengals and the extra point was good.

Cleveland's Scott Fujita blocked the Bengals field goal attempt before halftime.

In the Third Quarter, Peyton Hillis scored a 1-yard touchdown for the Browns, Phil Dawson's extra point was good. The Browns recovered a fumble and Dawson was able to kick a 22-yard field goal. Cincinnati's Mike Nugent kicked a 25-yard field goal.

In the Fourth Quarter, Brian Leonard scored a 3-yard touchdown pass From Carson Palmer. Extra point was good.

The Browns host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday at 1pm.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.