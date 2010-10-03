Lakewood Honors Fallen Firefighters In Annual Memorial Ceremony

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Mayor Ed FitzGerald, Lakewood City Council and the City of Lakewood's Division of Fire will honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, October 3, 2010 at 12:00 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 14601 Madison Avenue.

All on-duty fire personnel will gather with fire apparatus at the site of the Firefighter's Memorial in front of the station. Following the ceremony, there will be a Fire Open House including a tour of the Fire Station and the Fire Museum in Station No. 1 from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m.

"We are so very grateful that these individuals put their lives on the line for us every day, and we appreciate the opportunity to thank them and honor them and at our City's annual ceremony," said Mayor FitzGerald.

Lakewood's annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony marks the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week from October 4-8, 2010. Since 1925, the City of Lakewood has joined other towns and cities across the nation in observing National Fire Prevention Week during the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire.

In other activities intended to educate the public about fire safety, the Fire Prevention Bureau will visit elementary schools to give safety talks and demonstrate firefighting equipment. The 2010 Fire Prevention Week theme is "Smoke Alarms: A Sound You Can Live With".

The Division of Fire is also conducting its yearly Junior Fire Chief essay contest for fifth grade students, and will distribute free high-visibility tape for children's Halloween costumes starting Tuesday, October 12th between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at all three Lakewood Fire Stations. Firefighters will also visit 50-80 senior households on Saturday, November 6th and replace smoke detector batteries as part of the national "Change Your Clock, Change Your Batteries" campaign.

