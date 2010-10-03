Stand Up: 'Soul of a Woman Expo' to help domestic violence victims

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On behalf of Urban Madness and Break the Cycle, a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about domestic violence against teens, the Soul of A Woman Expo has come to town.

Soul of a Woman Expo will provide the opportunity for women to be educated, catered to, and entertained in a unique environment that will focus exclusively on them. From nutrition to fashion, financial planning to travel and recreation..., personal pampering to major health issues, from fitness training to relaxation techniques, Soul of a Woman will present all pertinent women's issues to them in one informational, fun, and exciting event.

Event Information:

Time 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Location Embassy Suites

5800 Rockside Woods Blvd

Independence, OH

Their main mission is to show how far women have come over the years and to help stop domestic violence against women and the growing epidemic of domestic violence among teens. Two of our presentations will be: Domestic Violence: The effects on friends, families, and the community and Teen Domestic Violence: Is your teenager in an abusive relationship?

In memory of Dr. Tonya Hunter, Crystal Walters, Jessica Tanay Andrews and to Sherri Levanti Means, who was crippled from abuse and she continues to fight to spread the word about Domestic Violence!

Proceeds to benefit the Domestic Violence Center of Cleveland and Break The Cycle!

Click here for more information on domestic violence from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network or call ODVN at 1-800-934-9840.

