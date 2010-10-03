Family members hold vigil for murder victim found in woods

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Family members will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening for Garland Dean.

Dean's body was found in a wooded area last Tuesday with multiple stab wounds. The vigil will be held on East Avenue where his body was found.

Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner's office say Dean had been dead for several days before his body was discovered.

Akron Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490. An anonymous tip can be made at http://ci.akron.oh.us/ASP/tip.html.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.